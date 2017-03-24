North Shore Synagogue Celebrates Purim

Purim is a joyful holiday, and there was plenty of joy and celebration going on at North Shore Synagogue in Syosset over the Purim weekend. Purim celebrates the victory of the Jews over the evil Haman, advisor to Persian king Ahashverosh, thanks to the bravery of Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai.

The weekend began with a packed special Shabbat service that included a wine and prayer “pairing.” Senior Rabbi Jaimee Shalhevet, Associate Rabbi Rachel Maimin and Cantor Kyle Cotler created thoughtful pairings of wines that related the delightful wines to the spirit of the prayers.

Following the service, the rabbis and cantor were joined by Religious School Principal Jacquelynn Golub and Nursery School Director Elizabeth Kessler for a wildly funny Star Wars themed shpiel, a play retelling the Purim story. Following the play, a festive Oneg of Hamantashen (triangle-shaped pastries recollecting Haman’s three-sided hat), fruit platters, ice cream and cookies were shared along with good conversation centered around the fun-filled performance.

On Sunday, students from the Religious School starred in a performance of a Willy Wonka themed shpiel, followed by a Purim Carnival. Families with kids of all ages from the congregation and the community enjoyed a festive carnival of games, prizes and activities. Face painting, air hockey, crafts, basketball and baseball games and inflatable bounce houses were a few of the many activities. Brotherhood sold hot dogs and drinks, and Carlyle Caterers, North Shore Synagogue’s new in-house caterers, provided bagels and coffee.

Everyone took a chance at raffles to win prizes including more than 60 gift bags, a bike, an Apple Watch, a Nintendo Switch and much more.

The diverse activities of the Purim weekend celebration were captured in the many smiling faces and photographs that are now on the synagogue’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthShoreSynagogue.

“The level of participation across the synagogue was outstanding and I am particularly gratified that so many of our youngest children and their parents were well represented during Sunday’s Purim events,” said President Harvey Wiesenberg.

For more information about North Shore Synagogue and its upcoming events, visit www.northshoresynagogue.org.

—North Shore Synagogue