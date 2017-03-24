Jericho Students Are Regeneron Finalists

Nathaniel Paul Lee and Archana Verma of Jericho High School are two of the 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Lee created a physics project investigating the use of a new low-cost ceramic for optical parametric oscillators (OPO) that could reduce their cost 20-fold. Verma studied the energy dynamics of dyes similar to those used in dye-sensitized solar cells.

“It’s always exciting to see two of our own excel and do great things,” said Congressman Tom Suozzi. “We need to encourage this kind of innovation and determination to accomplish big goals and make our world a better place. These students should be very proud.”

— Office of U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi