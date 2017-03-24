Berry Hill Students Donate To Birthday Wishes

Berry Hill Elementary School recently made a donation to Birthday Wishes of Long Island, a charitable organization that provides birthday parties to children living in homeless shelters all over Long Island. The Berry Hill PRIDE Committee organized a family night for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students to put together 30 Birthday-in-a-Box (BIAB) containers, as well as 100 favor bags. The BIAB containers were filled with party supplies including cake mix, frosting, bakeware, cups, plates, napkins, candles, decorations, party hats and juice boxes. In addition, Berry Hill students donated 150 toys. The PRIDE Committee, which is responsible for the school’s character education program, is made up of PTA members and Berry Hill staff.

—Berry Hill PTA