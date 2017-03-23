Thompson Middle School Student’s Art To Be Featured

Lauren McDermott, an eighth-grader at Harry B. Thompson Middle School is one of more than 300 Long Island students whose artwork was selected for the Long Island Museum’s Colors of Long Island exhibition in Stony Brook. McDermott’s markers and watercolor painting titled “Back Pack Zentangle” will be on display in the museum’s visitors center through April 16. Visitors may meet McDermott and the other Nassau County students who participated in the exhibition at a museum-hosted reception on Sunday, April 9. Long Island art teachers in grades K through 12 were invited to submit up to three of their students’ pieces for this annual exhibition, sponsored by Astoria Bank.

—The Long Island Museum