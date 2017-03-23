Syosset Students Advance To NYS Geo Bee Champs

Three students from the Syosset Central School District are among 100 state finalists in the National Geographic Geo Bee competition.

They are South Grove Elementary School fourth-grader Samuel Wang, Harry B. Thompson Middle School eighth-grader Trisha Sinha and South Woods Middle School sixth-grader Daniel Chan, who will compete in Albany on March 31 for the right to represent the state at the National Geographic Bee championship to be held in Washington D.C. in May.

In qualifying, students won their respective schoolwide Geo Bees and also took an online exam. Wang is one of just three fourth-graders to advance to the state finals. Chan is making his second consecutive trip to Albany as a finalist. Sinha, who was the HBT Middle School champion in 2016 as well, is also making her second consecutive trip to the state finals, where she finished in fourth-place in last year’s competition.