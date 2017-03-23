South Woods Participates In Trivia Challenge

Schools from all over Nassau County participate in the year round Trivia Challenge event and raise significant funds for Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County (CP Nassau). Now in its 32nd year, the Trivia Challenge event brings students with great minds and good hearts together to help raise funds to benefit the programs and services CP Nassau provides for over 1,800 children and adults challenged by disabilities.

Two teams of students from South Woods Middle School competed in the challenge. Students participating in the 5th/6th grade category were Parker Kim, Evelyn Feusi, Lyba Siddiqui and Jasmine Chen. Winners in the 7th/8th grade category were South Woods students Matthew Shafritz, Gianna Vecchio, Zach Goldstein and Alex Larson.

Today, more than 1,800 children and adults benefit from the quality programs and services offered by this nonprofit agency. Funds raised through Trivia Challenge help fund vital programs at the agency.

—Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County