South Grove Students Explore Cultures

South Grove Elementary School recently held its seventh annual Multicultural Explore-A-Rama, consisting of cultural share workshops for students in kindergarten through third-grade.

Fifth-graders were asked to develop a variety of workshop experiences. Some presented workshops related to their personal cultural heritage, while many others developed workshops related to a culture not necessarily from their own ancestry, but rather interest. Many subjects were developed through their participation in the elementary World Language Program.

Asian New Years, Caribbean Cinderella, Cuban Baseball, Italian Carnival, Korean Board Games, Native American Pottery, Origami, Tangrams and Turkish Dessert were among the workshops that filled the building and kept participants captivated throughout the day-long event. Explore-A-Rama is designed to promote an awareness of and an appreciation for different cultures.