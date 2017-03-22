Jericho Middle School Personal Best Day

Jericho Middle School recently celebrated Personal Best Day. This was an opportunity to examine how the school is doing and to rededicate the faculty and students for continuous self-improvement. The celebration was enhanced with an assembly featuring Rohan Murphy as the guest speaker.

Murphy is a nationally recognized inspirational youth speaker who lost his legs as an infant. Despite his lack of legs, he was a successful wrestler in high school and at Penn State University. He is also an accomplished powerlifter, competing in international competitions all over the world representing the USA. He spoke about having perseverance and rising above negative perceptions. This assembly was inspirational for all who attended, not just those with disabilities.