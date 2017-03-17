Alley Oops At Jericho High School

Close to 1,000 people from around the greater Jericho/Syosset community are expected to participate in the 10th annual Alley Oops fundraiser at Jericho High School on Saturday, March 25, from 12 to 6:30 p.m. This includes spectators, who pay $5, and three-person teams, who pay $40 per player, to compete in three different 10 minute games. The teams, driven by grass roots community members, range from small children to adults.

Created by Justin Resnick when he was a Jericho High School student, Alley Oops is now approaching $1 million in funds raised for people with autism. The upcoming event is on track to raise about $90,000. In addition to the contributions by spectators and competitors, there is an impressive list of community business owners and corporate sponsors.

Resnick was a Jericho High School basketball player, who later continues on to play for his college teams, Emory University and Queens College. Today, he is an investment banker with Houlihan Lokey. Resnick’s father, Peter, a New Hyde Park insurance executive, remains active in this community project, as does his sister, Marissa, a special education teacher.

Sports celebs like Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton have participated in past events. This year, New York Giants football star Jay Bromley will be attending.

Roslyn lawyer Joel Levine, his wife Debbie and his daughter Emily, a Roslyn Junior High School student, who was honored by The Family Center For Autism last December, have also become active in the fundraiser.

“The dynamics of this grass-roots Jericho/Syosset effort is an excellent model for the way in which charity and giving can ignite and gain momentum to benefit many,” said Matt Zebatto, Assistant Executive Director for Life’s WORC/Family Center For Autism. “Justin Resnick deserves recognition for the unique legacy he has provided through Jericho High School.”

For more information, visit www.alleyoopforautism.org.

