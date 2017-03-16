Syosset Students In The Zone

Syosset High School seniors Tierney Latham and Richard Rambarran have been named recipients of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance’s annual Zone Award.

The award is given to high school students who exhibit a physically active and healthy lifestyle; demonstrate sportsmanship, character, civility and citizenship; exhibit exceptional achievement in physical education class and achieve a high level of fitness on an approved fitness test.

—Syosset Schools