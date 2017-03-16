Syosset Student To Be Honored at Black And White Ball

The Cancer Center for Kids (CCFK) at Winthrop-University Hospital recently announced that Justin Cohen will be an honoree at this year’s Black and White Ball. The Ball is set for Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Oheka Castle in Huntington. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Center’s comprehensive and essential psychosocial programs, which help facilitate a sense of wellbeing and improve the quality of life for a child undergoing treatment for serious disorders.

Cohen, a resident of Woodbury and current junior at Syosset High School, will receive the CCFK’s Philanthropic Youth Award. This prestigious award recognizes the merits of young adults in the community who put forth extraordinary efforts to benefit children treated at the CCFK. Through the organization he founded, Movies Heal, Justin has enabled pediatric cancer patients undergoing treatment and their families to enjoy a free movie experience during off-hours, providing a worry-free family excursion with limited public contact during a time when children’s immune systems are most vulnerable.

—Winthrop-University Hospital