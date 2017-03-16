Syosset Student Places Third In Drug Alternatives PSA Contest

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano honored the participants of the fourth annual Drug Alternatives Public Safety Announcement (PSA) Contest, which included Jacob Innamorato from Syosset High School as a third place winner, with his PSA entitled “In the Blink of an Eye.” Dozens of high school students from across Nassau County were presented with citations to recognize their winning entries in the PSA contest at the Morrelly Center for Homeland Security in Bethpage.

As part of Red Ribbon Week in October, students in grades nine through 12 were asked to create a 30-second PSA to help raise awareness of the dangers of abusing drugs, even those prescribed by a physician. They were to demonstrate to their peers, in video format, a message of hope, ways to find help and positive alternatives to self-medicating with illegal or prescription drugs.

“From peer pressure and stigma to drug overdose danger and destructive decisions, these creative videos showcase positive and healthy alternative ways to respond to troubling issues in our lives,” said Mangano. “Drugs and alcohol are not the answer.”

Statistics indicate that drug overdoses kill nearly one Long Islander a day and nearly one person dies every 19 minutes from drug-related causes nationwide.

Student videos demonstrated the consequences of unhealthy behaviors and promoted healthy attitudes.

—Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano