Syosset Soccer Ref Gets National Badge

The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) recently announced that Joe Zawistowski, an official who referees in the youth league, recently attained the National badge. Seven officials of the 4,200 referees in Eastern New York are currently at the national level because in order to attain this prestigious status, officials must pass very challenging rules and fitness tests as well as field assessments.

Zawistowski, a Syosset resident, started refereeing over a decade ago and was encouraged to become more heavily involved when he did a great job as an assistant referee for Klaus Mueller, currently in charge of the thousands of soccer referees in Eastern New York as State Referee Administrator (SRA). He was selected by his peers in college soccer officiating as the top Assistant Referee in 2016 in the New York Metro Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association (NYMISOA).

Zawistowski says that his best moment ever on a soccer field is what he is currently doing, representing Eastern New York as a national assistant referee.

—Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association