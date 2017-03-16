Beyond Bagels Crowns Student Bagel Eating Champ

Beyond Bagels, the new bagel store and deli located at 253 North Broadway in Jericho, recently held its inaugural Student Bagel Eating Contest. More than a dozen students from local high schools and colleges registered for the chance to win the $250 cash grand prize along with a $100 gift card to Beyond Bagels.

Twelve young men and one young woman, Caitlin Appel, a soccer and lacrosse player at NYIT, competed in the six minute contest with friends, family and customers cheering them on. NYIT sophomore Nic Lombardi tied with SUNY Old Westbury’s Stephen Izzo after devouring seven mini bagels. As per contest rules, the tie was settled by choosing numbers and Lombardi was the ultimate winner. Izzo, as runner up, received a $100 cash prize and a $25 gift card to Beyond Bagels.

“It was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” said Lombardi. “But, it was all worth it. The key was dunking them in water, I think.”

Owner John Compitello added, “It was a lot of fun and we had a great turnout. This was our way of celebrating our first year here in Jericho and a way to give back to the community, especially the students who are such loyal customers. We’d also like to thank our neighbors, the Jericho Fire Department and EMS for being on site to support the contest and give us peace of mind.”

Co-owner Robert Kleinwaks said, “We hope to make this an annual event. I know a couple of the guys are looking for a rematch already.”

—Dari Marder,

Creative Playground