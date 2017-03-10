Around Syosset And Jericho Schools

Circus Comes To Baylis School

The National Circus Project recently set up shop at Baylis Elementary School. The week-long project began with a spectacular school-wide assembly, and throughout the week students from all grades participated in exciting hands-on workshops. They tried their hands at juggling, plate spinning, balancing, devil sticks and more. Fifth-grade students received training in advanced skills such as stilt walking, clowning, hula-hoops and balancing. The circus artists also worked with the fifth-graders to develop and choreograph their new skills into solo and group routines, culminating in a special student circus.

National Circus Project is an educational outreach/arts-in-education/external physical education/external cultural arts program that works closely with schools to cultivate acrobatic skills in young students through workshops, performances and productions. The event was made possible at the school by the Baylis PTA.



Syosset Students And Staff Thank Local Veterans

The Syosset High School Peers Reaching Out (PRO) club recently presented a check for $1,771 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6394. The money was raised through a fundraising breakfast conducted by PRO, the school’s Peer Helpers and Student Government.

“Syosset High School recognizes the dedication of the VFW and is grateful and humbled by their service to our great nation,” said PRO adviser David Anderson.

Syosset High School staff, local veterans and students attended the breakfast held at the school in November in conjunction with Veteran’s Day.

Language Partners At Syosset High School

For the third consecutive year, Syosset High School’s National Honor Society students worked with the English department to organize a special “meet and greet” with the school’s English as a New Language (ENL) learners.

“It is such an honor to have worked with the English Department and the NHS to develop the Language Partners Program,” said guidance counselor Debbie Contino, who works with ENL learners. “NHS volunteers are paired with ENL students to practice speaking conversational English and assist them as they acclimate to American culture and society.”

The event concluded with the new language partners meeting in small groups and making plans to meet at least five times throughout the year.

Some of the countries represented in the Syosset High School student body are Brazil, China, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Germany, Haiti, Israel, Korea, Japan, Peru, Taiwan and Turkey. Humane Robotics At H.B. Thompson

The H.B. Thompson Middle School Technology Club Team Bot 2 recently won the Best Mechanical Design award at the FIRST Lego League qualifying round at Central Islip High School. Comprised of students ages 9-14, the competition asked students to demonstrate their problem-solving skills, creative thinking, teamwork, competitive play and sportsmanship during a series of activities centered on the theme “Animal Allies.” Participants programmed and designed robots to complete tasks to help animals and improve how humans interact with them.

Using a large game board, Bot 2’s mission was to help elephants by programming their robots to deliver food to them and assist those that have gone astray to return to their natural habitat.