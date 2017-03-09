Knowledge to ‘Mpower’ Women And Girls

A confident and empowered woman is developed during the adolescent years, a time that is often challenging and stress-inducing both physically and mentally, especially for young girls. A Mighty Lass, an organization with the goal of providing tools and strategies to promote confidence, compassion and independence for females of all ages, will soon be hosting its second annual mother/daughter event known as “Mpower.”

“We want to provide girls with knowledge, because knowledge will give them the power to stand strong and feel good about themselves,” said Emma Brandt, cofounder of A Mighty Lass. “As a gender, we need to start embracing and celebrating each other, supporting one another’s uniqueness.”

The overall mission is for girls to leave the event feeling as though they are good enough. It is common during the middle school years for girls to begin to feel as though they don’t measure up in some way, whether it be their looks, performance in school or relationships with friends and family members. A Mighty Lass recognizes these insecurities, and works to mitigate them through knowledge and encouragement.

Moreover, A Mighty Lass recognizes that the best way to empower young girls is to develop deep, nurturing relationships with their mothers, which is why the event aims to equip these mothers with the skills necessary to be the best versions of themselves and lead their daughters by example.



The half-day event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11, at LIU Post in Brookville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will consist of interactive workshops and discussions among a panel of experts in their respective fields, ranging from Michelle Polar, a renowned inspirational speaker and founder of Hello Fears, a platform where everyday people get to inspire others with stories of courage, to Nancy Jo Sales, an award-winning journalist and author who has written for Vanity Fair, New York, Harper’s Bazaar and many other publications.

“It is important to note that this is not an event where people are sitting and being spoken to,” said A Mighty Lass cofounder Cammie Gallagher. “The workshops and speakers are in place to make it engaging and interactive. It’s supposed to be a productive experience where the mothers and daughters can practice and put into place the skills they are learning.”

Examples of certain workshops include “The Quest for Perfection: When My Best Just Isn’t Good Enough,” “Speak Well. Speak Confident: A Beginner’s Guide to Public Speaking” and “Crunch Time: A Guide to Time Management.” Gallagher and Brandt are hopeful that the event will attract hundreds of interested mothers and daughters, as last year there was nearly 300 people in attendance.

The two cofounders come from vastly different backgrounds, but share the same passion for fostering self-worth among women of all ages.

Gallagher, an elementary school teacher and mother of two, has always had a vision of making a difference on young, impressionable minds. Her years spent teaching exposed her firsthand to the day-to-day struggles facing young girls in today’s society, prompting her to create a girls running, wellness and leadership program, known as PACERS, in 2009 at The Green Vale School in Glen Head. The program highlights the many triggers and pressures that many adolescent girls face today, such as body image perception, managing anxiety and navigating social relationships.

Brandt, a mother of three with a background in event management, was invited to be a coach for PACERS by longtime friend Gallagher. The two, amazed by the reception that PACERS was receiving and the impact it was having on the girls involved, began brainstorming ideas as to how they could touch the lives of girls and women on a greater scale, and alas, A Mighty Lass was born.

A Mighty Lass and its subsequent programs now continue to grow in size and scope with each passing day, inspiring women of all ages.

For more information about the MPower event and how to register, visit www.amightylass.com/mpower-2017.