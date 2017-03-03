Guest Speaker At Temple Or Elohim

All those interested, whether members or not, are invited to Temple Or Elohim on Sunday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. to hear a presentation given by Yossi Melman.

Melman is one of Israel’s leading investigative journalists and commentators. He is the security and intelligence commentator of the Jerusalem Post Group (Jerusalem Post, Jerusalem Report and the daily Hebrew paper Ma’ariv) and the recipient of the 2009 Sokolov Award, Israel’s most prestigious and highest decoration for journalists. For 27 years he was a feature writer and columnist for the Israeli daily Ha’aretz, and from 2007 to 2010, a panelist with The Washington Post.

Melman will discuss “Is the Two State Solution-Israeli and Palestinian States-Still a Real Option?” This continues to be a very important and highly divisive topic in today’s world.

He will speak for 30 to 45 minutes and then take questions from the audience.

A collation will follow the presentation. In order to plan for refreshments appropriately, please call Goldie Brandl at 516-433-9888 ext. 14 by Feb. 24. Seating is limited, so the favor of your prompt reply is appreciated

—Rabbi Harvey Abramowitz,

Temple Or Elohim