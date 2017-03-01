Spring Season Sports Start Soon

Guidelines for participating in Jericho HS athletics

The spring season for high school athletics will shortly be underway, and Jericho High School has released information regarding how students can participate in the variety of sports offered.

Girls teams include badminton, golf, lacrosse softball and track and field. Boys teams include baseball, golf, lacrosse, tennis and track and field. The tryout period will be held on the first three days of practice beginning:

Monday, March 6—baseball, lacrosse, softball, track and field

Monday, March 13—badminton, golf, tennis

In order to be able to participate, the student must have a current sports physical on file with the nurse. The physical is good for one year. All physicals must be on the Jericho form. In addition, two copies of the permission slip must be turned into the nurse anytime prior to Friday, Feb. 24. A new permission slip is needed for each athletic season. It is not guaranteed that the student will be cleared to tryout on the first day of practice if the forms are turned in after this date. Permission slips and Physical forms are available in the Athletic Office or can be printed off the Jericho website at www.jerichoschools.org/departments/jericho_athletics.

If you have any questions, email the coaches:

Girl’s Badminton : Coach Burkowsky, mburkowsky@jerichoschools.org

Baseball : Coach O'Shea, doshea29@hotmail.com

Boy's Golf : Coach Whelan, jwhelan@jerichoschools.org

Girl's Golf : Coach Bromberg, stevenbromberg325@gmail.com

Boy's Lacrosse : Coach Mulholland, bmulholland59@yahoo.com

Girl's Lacrosse : Coach Lacey, hlacey@jerichoschools.org

Softball : Coach LoCastro, KLoCastro33@aol.com

Boy's Tennis : Coach Schuster, wschuster@jerichoschools.org

Boy's Track and Field : Coach Kraemer, tkraemer@jerichoschools.org

Girl's Track and Field: Coach McHale, mchalet9890@gmail.com

—Jericho High School Athletics Department