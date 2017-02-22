On Feb. 26 the stars come out and shine as Hollywood celebrates the 89th Academy Awards. Golden idols will be handed out for best actor/actress, director, screenplay, score and the big one, the best film of the year. But not all of the nominees have always called La La Land home. Some have even grown up in New York, and you guessed it, Long Island. A small piece of the big apple will be with these stars as they look to secure the academy’s highest honor.

Source: http://hicksvillenews.com/2017/02/22/a-new-york-oscars/