Burglary Busters Honored

Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano honored Kristopher Kozlowski, a Muttontown police officer, and his neighbor Michael Frisone, both Bethpage residents, for stopping a burglary in progress. The County Executive presented them both with citations for their commendable actions on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Nassau County Police Academy in Massapequa Park.

On Dec. 27, shortly after 12 p.m., Kozlowski was off-duty at his home in Bethpage when his wife, Sarah, mentioned a suspicious person in the neighborhood. He went out to search the area, and found the defendant about to smash a neighbor’s window with a cinder block in order to gain entry to the home. Kozlowski was able to stop the defendant and hold him with Frisone’s assistance until the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) arrived. The defendant was then placed under arrest, and upon further investigation, was determined to have been responsible for three additional burglaries.

—Office of the Nassau County Executive