Healy Scores In Sayville Run

Congratulations to Tim Healy of Syosset for his award winning performance in the 7th annual Sayville Running Company 10 Mile Run to the Blue Point Brewery, held on the roads of Patchogue, Blue Point and Bayport. Healy crossed the finish line in one hour, 11 minutes 41 seconds, earning the third place award in the 60-64 age group.

More than 1,300 runners made their way to the finish, as near perfect weather conditions prevailed. The run was followed with what has become one of the most popular post-race parties around, courtesy of Anheuser-Busch and Blue Point Brewery. Race management chores were handled by the Greater Long Island Running Club, with GLIRC’s Ric DiVeglio serving as the director of the run.

Charitable beneficiaries of the Run were Better Understanding of Life in Africa (BULA), and Patchogue-Medford Youth and Community Services.

The Blue Point Brewery event is one of the largest running events of the year on Long Island, attracting runners from all over the New York metropolitan area to test themselves on the course and enjoy an outstanding post-run party at the brewery.

—Greater Long Island

Running Club (GLIRC)