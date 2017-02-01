Jericho Students Succeed at Karate

Students at Charles Water Karate & Fitness, located at 122 Hillside Avenue in Williston Park, have received belt promotions after successfully completing a series of extensive exams.

“Our goal at Charles Water’s Karate & Fitness is to facilitate mental growth enabling our students to reach their highest potential as human beings,” said Mr. Charles Water owner and director of the school. Our studio teaches students how to defend themselves responsibly while instilling self-confidence, self-discipline and respect for others.”

Charles Water’s Karate & Fitness is a full time, professional martial arts school, with classes for children, adults and teenagers. The school is the only one on Long Island that also offers Karatatot, the only program specifically designed for children 4½ to 6 years of age.

Charles Water Karate & Fitness mission statement is “We Prepare You for Life.”

Congratulations to the following graduates:

From Mineola: Marissa Brown to Yellow White Belt, Aaron Daniel to White/Yellow Belt, Matthew Barbosa to Blue Belt, Angelina Daniel to White/Yellow Belt to White/Yellow Belt, Will Sellerberg to Brown Belt, David Syers to Yellow Belt, James Toal to Brown Belt, Alyssandra Santos to Black/Brown Belt

From Albertson: Mason Chin to Yellow/White Belt

From Westbury: Hailey Kruk to White/Yellow Belt, Alessandro Mastronardi to White/Yellow, August Abbatiello to Blue Belt, Marco Mastronardi to While/Yellow Belt, Michael Tucholski to Yellow Belt

From East Williston: Jack Romero to White/Yellow Belt, Angelo Pena Lopez to Red Belt

From Carle Place: James Ryan to White/Orange Belt

From Garden City: Anthony Grego to Orange Belt

From Roslyn Heights: Kai Varghese to Green Belt

From Williston Park: Alex Zameryka to Green Belt, Lola Farrelly to Purple Belt, Sebastian Trejo-Giambastiani to Purple Belt

From Roslyn: Cruz Rosenzweig to Purple Belt

From Jericho : Khushie Shelat to Blue Belt

From Manhasset Hills: Savvas Apostolatos to Red Belt

