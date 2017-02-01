Braves Basketball Off To Successful Start

The Syosset varsity boys basketball team is off to a 9-0 start, their best in years. The season began with a close win by 55-53 over Plainview. Early season victories included strong teams from Calhoun, Port Washington, Wantagh and Hempstead.

The team is led by a top Long Island player, senior co-captain Griffin Halpern. A dangerous scorer and playmaker, Halpern has led the team offensively and draws the defense’s attention every possession. Senior co-captains James Dinisio and Richie Rambarran provide leadership, solid offense and defense to the squad. Underclassmen Jacob Wiener and Robert Kula are some of the best three-point shooters in the county. Solid play off the bench has come from Michael Stanco, Tyler Trapani, Dom Sciove and Harrison Shouldice.

The team’s upcoming games are:

Wednesday, Feb. 1—vs. Uniondale (6:30 p.m. at Syosset High School)

Saturday, Feb. 4—vs. Freeport (12 p.m. at Freeport High School)

Tuesday, Feb. 7—vs. Farmingdale (4:45 p.m. at Farmingdale High School)

Friday, Feb. 10—vs Massapequa (6:30 p.m. at Syosset High School)

The game scheduled for Feb. 10 is designated as Senior Day, in which there will be a recognition ceremony for the team’s dedicated senior players.

The team has participated in a basketball clinic with the Syosset Basketball League. Led by Coach Cardona, the varsity players and young aspiring athletes had a great time with the game of basketball. These clinics raise money for underprivileged youth and the newly formed Syosset Boys Basketball booster club.

Another clinic will be scheduled sometime in February with a date to be announced.