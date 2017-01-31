The government claims that red light cameras are necessary for safety, but our national anthem declares America as the “land of the free” and not the land of the safe. Liberty and government cameras are diametrically opposed. Before government installs another camera, we should first reword the anthem to the land of the used to be free. Otherwise, we just look more ridiculous every time we sing it. And the only ones laughing at us harder than the rest of the world are the arrogant politicians and the camera vendors. These cameras are a betrayal of our nation and our heritage. And they’re a betrayal of all those who gave life and limb in defense of freedom.

If government were truly concerned about our safety, it would provide education before regulation. The lack of any legitimate public awareness campaign demonstrates that government must have an ulterior motive. Most people believe that the cameras are about money, not safety.

Besides, governments lie about safety as the cameras appear to be more dangerous. Driving has turned into a game of Russian roulette. At every yellow light we’re now forced to make a split second decision to slam on the brake or the gas. And as we approach lights we’re distracted by the search for cameras.

But government’s biggest betrayal is that the cameras are unpopular. And government knows they’re unpopular. Not only has government betrayed our nation and heritage, but it’s also directly betrayed the people. We have a name for betrayal of country. We call it treason.

Government’s best kept secret is that legislators hold power with only 3 percent of the electorate. If you’re concerned, explore landoftheusedtobefree.com, share it and join our growing voting block today.

—Gary Spinello