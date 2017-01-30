LEDNEXT Leads Way In Lighting

Syosset resident Asi Levy and his company LEDNEXT have been lighting up Long Island. The company, which specializes in upgrading existing lighting systems with LED fixtures, is dedicated to promoting energy efficiency, reducing costs for consumers and businesses and providing a visually pleasant atmosphere.

“Basically, what we do is go into a business and take their existing lighting, whether fluorescent or incandescent, and convert it to LED, which results in substantial savings in energy use,” said Levy, president and CEO of LEDNEXT, which is based in Westbury.

“Our goal is to help you find the perfect LED solution for your environment, reducing your operating costs and enhancing your workspace,” says the company’s website. “LEDNEXT can save you money and time without sacrificing quality, color, lumen output and overall functional appearance.”

LED, which stands for light emitting diode, bulbs are more effective in minimizing energy use as compared to typical fluorescent and incandescent lighting fixtures, where as much as 50 percent of the total light exiting the fixture may be lost or absorbed. LED bulbs emit light in a specific direction that ensures maximum illumination for the intended area.

Also contributing to the overall efficiency of an LED transition is the average lifespan of the bulbs themselves. A typical LED lamp can last longer than 50,000 hours, approximately 50 times that of a standard incandescent bulb and eight times that of a fluorescent bulb, resulting in reduced maintenance and replacement necessities.

Not only are these bulbs durable and long-lasting, they are also non-toxic, contain zero mercury, emit minimal heat and are easier, safer, and less expensive to dispose of than traditional lights.

Founded roughly seven years ago by Levy, LEDNEXT has since been providing services to local institutions ranging from retail stores, to office spaces, to restaurants and more. Specifically within the Syosset-Jericho area, Levy’s projects include, but are not limited to, Woodbury Wine, Nisen Sushi Woodbury, Jericho Jewish Center, Greater Jericho Corp and the Meadow Brook Club.

One of Levy’s most recent projects involves a complete overhaul of the Syosset Fire Department, a six-week endeavor in which every incandescent bulb in station headquarters, as well as in smaller stations, was replaced.

The decision to move forward with the transition came about due to new requirements set forth by the state of New York, which forced the fire department to make budget cuts within 2017 and over the course of the next few years. After analyzing past utility bills, it was determined that alterations in lighting methods could aid in cutting overall costs.

“The timing worked out perfectly,” said Jack Randazzo, superintendent of the Syosset Fire Department, regarding the process than began with a free audit in February 2016. “We were actually starting to convert to LED as we individually replaced bulbs, but then [LEDNEXT] was great, they took care of everything.”

After the initial audit, LEDNEXT develops a customized plan based on the area in question, which details a cost/benefit analysis with projected savings. After determining the best course of action, LEDNEXT will handle all documentation and following procedures with energy companies like PSEG and Con Edison. Once all is approved, installation can ensue.

According to Randazzo, the LED transition has not only saved the fire department money in the long run, but has also dramatically improved the quality of light within the buildings, prompting him to implement LED lighting within his own home. It is a move he says he would recommend to any person or company.

The East Meadow and Levittown Fire Departments have also utilized LEDNEXT’s services. Levy asserts that fire houses and similar institutions can especially benefit from LED installations due to the sheer size of the buildings and overall use of the lights throughout the day.

“It’s a hard thing to quantify, but generally there is a reduction in energy use of about 70 percent or more based on usage,” said Levy. “At end of day, there’s no doubt it’s going to save.”

For more information about LEDNEXT, visit www.lednext.com.