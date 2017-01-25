﻿﻿A Night Out On The Temple

Jericho’s Temple Or Elohim hosts sixth annual Club Night

Temple Or Elohim, Jericho’s esteemed center of Jewish worship for decades, will soon be hosting its sixth annual Club Night. On Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 8 p.m., the temple will welcome any interested participants, whether a member or not, to join in the festivities.

“It’s a really great night out for adults,” said Susan Bloomberg, event organizer and member of the Temple Or Elohim Board of Trustees. “I would describe it as kind of a bar mitzvah for adults.”

Guests can expect the kind of entertainment that is sure to liven up any Saturday night, as the club-like atmosphere is driven by a vibrant DJ and non-stop dancing. Bloomberg describes the vibe as sophisticated, yet casual, as dim candlelight and venue-lining leather couches add to the overall ambience. The event is suitable for couples, singles and groups of friends alike.

In past years, those in attendance have marveled at the assortment of food and hors d’oeuvres, which are always well complemented by the open bar. For an entrance fee of $70 per person, guests will have access to the array of catered delights from carving boards and food stations, as well as an all-night open bar, which includes options of mixed drinks, wine, beer and specialty cocktails.

Toward the end of the night, there will be a raffle, offering prizes such as dinner for two at local restaurants, gift cards to nearby establishments and a final grand prize, which will be announced on the night of the event.

Since its inception in 2012, Club Night has been witnessing a rise in attendance year after year. Participants of all ages look forward to the annual opportunity to meet like-minded locals, while also supporting the temple and its programs.

“It’s not just a fundraiser, it’s a fun way for everybody to get out and enjoy a night of music and dancing,” said Bloomberg. “We want to let everyone know we’re not just about religion. We have fun social events that are not just based on the congregation, but also the community.”

Though Club Night remains one of Temple Or Elohim’s most anticipated events, the congregation also hosts many other community-based fundraisers, gatherings and functions throughout the year.

The temple and its loyal members work closely with local charitable organizations that seek to help the hungry, poverty-stricken, disabled, widowed and so on. Bloomberg asserted that the goal of the temple is to present surrounding residents, whether congregants or not, with as many opportunities as possible to be both civically and socially engaged in the greater community.

In the near future, the temple will be hosting a discussion on anti-Semitism with a guest speaker from from the Jewish Defense League, who will bring light to the topic of anti-Semetic behavior on Long Island and what can be done to combat it.

The final date is yet to be determined, but will likely be sometime in April.

For more information about Temple Or Elohim, visit www.templeorelohim.com. Reservations for Club Night can be made by calling 516-433-9888 ext. 14, or by emailing office@templeorelohim.com. The temple is located at 18 Tobie Lane in Jericho.