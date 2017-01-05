Undressing Clinton Kelly

By Betsy Abraham -
CLINTON KELLY Photo by ABC Craig SjodinThe Long Island native dishes about his new book, TV shows and styling America’s women

When Clinton Kelly returns home to Long Island this month to promote his latest book, I Hate Everyone, Except You, he’s hoping for a warmer reception than the last time he stopped by.

“For years, I traveled around the country to do style seminars for Macy’s. I had a whole presentation and people would jump out of their seats and applaud and laugh their faces off,” he said. “They sent me to Roosevelt Field Mall, and I was doing my bit, giving my best jokes and all my energy. I look at the audience and these people weren’t even smiling. My mother was there, she wasn’t even smiling.”

Catch Clinton Kelly at Book Revue on Monday, Jan. 9.

