Aspire 10K Announces Syosset Sponsor

The Greater Long Island Running Club (GLIRC) is pleased to announce that Jonas Chiropractic & Sports Injury Care of Syosset has signed on to be the new title sponsor of what will be renamed the Jonas Chiropractic & Sports Injury Care Aspire 10 Kilometer Run.

This year’s run will be held on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2017, utilizing the same challenging but fair 10 kilometer course through the streets of Plainview, Old Bethpage and Bethpage that generations of runners and walkers have enjoyed for the past four decades. Especially exciting is that this year will be the 40th edition of the run, the “Ruby Running” of Long Island’s longest continually held 10 kilometer runs. An event that has stood the test of time, Aspire remains one of Long Island’s most popular and exciting running events.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jonas Chiropractic & Sports Injury Care as our new title sponsor,” said Race Director Karen Schackner. “Their generous support enables us to stage a premiere event in 2017, one that will include giveaways to each registrant that will be the talk of Long Island.”

Jonas Chiropractic & Sports Injury Care is located at 33 Queens St. in Syosset. They specialize in sports injuries and proudly bear the nickname of “The Athletes’ Choice.”

Mark your calendars now and make plans to join in the fun at the 40th anniversary of the Jonas Chiropractic Sports & Injury Care Aspire 10 Kilometer Run.