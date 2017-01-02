Undeniable Beauty On Ulster

A recent home sale at 8 Ulster Drive, in the West Birchwood section of Jericho, is sure to satisfy its newest inhabitants with relatively new ammenities and ample living space. Within the bounds of the Jericho School District, the split-style home, which sits on a 10,000 square foot lot, contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom, totaling nine rooms altogether.

On the first floor, the two bedrooms can be easily converted into one master bedroom. Some of the most attractive features include an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, a finished basement and a partly finished playroom. To the rear lies a large backyard and patio and deck. It is estimated that the house was built in approximately 1959. Homeowners pay $21,903 in taxes.