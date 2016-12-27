Syosset School District Ranks High

Citing several factors that add up to a high quality educational experience for students, the website Niche.com has ranked the Syosset Central School District fifth among New York state’s best schools.

The website provides information on K-12 schools, colleges and neighborhoods to help in the decision-making process of where people choose to live. The Niche study factored in academics, administrative leadership, college readiness, clubs and activities, diversity, food, attention to health and safety, resources and facilities for students, sports programs and quality of teaching. Syosset received an A+ grade in most categories including top colleges that students are interested in, a “very high” enrollment in advanced mathematics and high participation and success in advanced placement programs.

“One of the nice things about the ranking is that it is not solely based on scores or academic achievement,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Rogers. “It measures different aspects of school life, including extracurricular opportunities, programs and resources available to students and the district’s overall dedication to providing an enjoyable and rewarding educational experience.”

Syosset schools have previously received high rankings from Niche.com, including third for teaching for the current year. Last year, the site recognized Syosset High School as one of the top high schools in the country, joining the Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report as institutions that rate Syosset among the best in the state and nation.

—Syosset Schools