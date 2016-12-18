Nelson Leads In 24th Annual Rob’s Run

John Nelson, an 18-year-old Syosset speedster, finished eighth place overall and second place in the highly competitive 15-19 age group, to lead a large Syosset contingent in the 24th annual edition of New York Blood Center’s Rob’s Run, a 5 kilometer cross country race held on the trails in and around Stillwell Woods in Syosset on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Nelson crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 20 seconds to earn his second place age group award.

Following Nelson across the finish line were other Syosset runners Harry Trevor (11th overall, 18:46), Sean Ahearn (12th overall, 18:48), Ryan Berlin (15th overall, 19:11), Max Chen (18th overall, 19:13), Dominick Tumminello (22nd overall, 19:20), Chad Uy (26th overall, 2nd 30-34 age group, 19:38), Stanley Feldbeyn (27th overall, 19:40), Max Segall (28th overall, 19:44), Billy Anderson (31st overall, 19:49) and Ross Reddock of Jericho (36th overall, 19:57).

Nelson, Ahearn, Chen and Reddock combined to take top honors in the High School Boys Team competition.

Also winning awards were Patty Santella of Syosset, who took second place honors in the women’s 45-49 age group, scoring in 24:48, Janet Helay of Syosset, who took home the third place award in the women’s 60-64 age group, and 89-year-old Bert Jablon of Syosset, who earned top honos in the 85 and over age group with a finising time of 48:52.

The run was managed by the Greater Long Island Running Club, with Jim Murray and Sue Fitzpatrick serving as the codirectors. It was held in loving memory of Rob Lauterborn, who was taken from his family and friends too soon nearly a quarter of a century ago.

Lauterborn’s mother Frances and brothers Ed and Mike participated in the run once again this year.

Next year’s run is set to be held on Sunday, Nov. 26, the 25th anniversary edition of New York Blood Center’s Rob’s Run.