The Nutcracker: Dancing Into Christmas

By Jennifer Fauci -
0
8

The New York City Ballet’s annual season of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker returns

(Photo by Paul Kolnik)
(Photo by Paul Kolnik)

It’s not the Christmas season until Marie and her Nutcracker Prince explore the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Yes, The Nutcracker has returned to Lincoln Center

The New York City Ballet opened it’s annual season of The Nutcracker on Nov. 25 at the David H. Koch Theatre, and year after year, the classic is still as magical as ever before.

To read the full exclusive interview with Lauren King, the ballerina soloist from Long Island, visit Long Island Weekly.

The Nutcracker: Dancing Into Christmas

Source: http://plainviewoldbethpageherald.com/2016/12/07/nutcracker-dancing-christmas/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply