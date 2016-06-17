Syosset Scholar

Senior earns major academic award ahead of college

A Syosset High School senior’s achievements merit many accolades.

Senior William Long, through hard work and determination, was recently named a 2016 National Merit Scholarship winner. Long is among approximately 7,500 students nationwide to receive the Merit scholarship totaling about $33 million. Long was chosen among 15,000 finalists determined to possess the strongest combination of academic skills and achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies. He initially qualified for the competition by scoring among the highest in the state and top 1 percent in the country on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2014.

To be considered for a scholarship, Long completed a detailed application, which included writing an essay and providing information about his extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. His outstanding academic record, a high SAT score and an endorsement from the high school, all served as criteria for his award.

Long’s accomplishments include having participated in various research programs, including Advanced and Honors science research course studies at Syosset High School, DNA research at The Board Institute of Harvard and MIT and subaquatic acoustics and submarine biomedical research at the U. S. Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory.

—Syosset Schools